I used the AirPods Max 2 — this is the luxury headphone upgrade you need

Click for next article

Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I wasn't that keen on the AirPods Max initially, but when the USB-C model came out, I wanted to take a look. I tested the headphone against my $3,000 audio gear, and lossless audio proved to be the defining feature — it gave the Max a distinct edge against the likes of the WH-1000XM6, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2, and even the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2.

With the AirPods Max 2, Apple hasn't changed the fundamentals. The headphone has the exact same design as the original model, and retailing for $499, it costs the same as well. You even get the same smart case; this is one area where I wanted to see a change, as the case doesn't really offer much in the way of protection — particularly around the headband. And there still isn't a power button; you'll need to put the headset inside the case to power down.

Another bugbear is that the design still isn't foldable; the Max 2 takes up just as much space as its predecessor, and I'd really like to see a hinge-style design that makes it more portable. Lastly, coming in at 386g, the Max 2 is on the heavier end of the scale as these things go; it won't give your neck a workout like the Audeze MM-500 or the LCD-S20, but it isn't as light as the Bose and Sony headsets.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

That said, the Max 2 does a great job distributing that weight evenly over your head, and you won't notice the heft at all. The reason for the added weight is the metal design, and this is where the Max 2 has an advantage over its rivals; the aluminum and steel chassis looks gorgeous, the build quality is a level beyond what you usually get with Bluetooth headsets, and they look every bit as premium as the $799 Px8 S2.

If anything, I'm glad Apple didn't change the design; the AirPods Max became instantly recognizable because of the unique design, and the Max 2 carries that same heritage. I also like that you get the same color options; I'm using the Midnight model this time, and I prefer it to the Blue variant of the original Max.