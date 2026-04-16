Bowers & Wilkins' Px8 S2 has ruined all other headphones for me

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Hardwired (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central) In Hardwired, AC Senior Editor Harish Jonnalagadda delves into all things hardware, including phones, audio products, storage servers, and networking gear.

I have a lot of headphones; I use the Audeze MM-500 at my desk, but that's mostly to attend meetings or tune into product briefings. The rest of the time, I alternate between a slew of over-ear headphones, including the Meze 99 Classics, Fiio FT7, Dan Clark Aeon X, and the Focal Elex.

Then there's the Bluetooth options, and I mostly turn to the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Gen 2 or the AirPods Max. But in the last six months, I haven't bothered using any headphones besides the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2. There are clear downsides; coming in at $799, they cost a lot more than most Bluetooth headsets, and the ANC isn't quite as good as what you get on Bose and Sony rivals.

But that doesn't prevent the Px8 S2 from being unbelievably good, and that's evident from the moment I started using the headphones. Some of that has to do with the design; I'm using the Warm Stone model, and it looks exquisite thanks to an aluminum body interlaced with leather. The design and build quality on offer here makes the Bose QC Ultra Gen 2 look positively mundane.

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