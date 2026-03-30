After testing the new Sony WF-1000XM6, I'm convinced they're the only earbuds you need for great sound and excellent ANC

Two weeks ago, I stopped saying you should have separate earbuds for different activities if you can afford that. During this review, it’s become abundantly clear to me that the model name “WF-1000…” should stand for “Works For 1000 different uses,” so I highly recommend the Sony WF-1000XM6 if you’re in the market for a pair of “do-it-all” buds with nearly non-existent compromises.

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I’m a fan of the “Lord of the Rings” films and books. In the movie, an evil force creates several magic “Rings of Power” to be worn by different “heroes” of Middle-earth. Then, unbeknownst to the wearers of those rings, the malevolent force creates one, all-powerful ring that controls the others and those who wear them.

I’m finding that, no matter my activities, Sony’s new WF-1000XM6 are the one ring pair of earbuds to rule them all, and there’s a lot to unpack with that statement.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Categories Sony WF-1000XM6 Conectivity Bluetooth® 5.3, Multipoint support Drive units 8.4mm driver Codec support SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3 w/Auracast Waterproofing IPX4 Battery life Up to 8 hours / Total up to 22 hours (ANC on) Up to 12 hours / Total up to 30 hours (ANC off) 24 hours total with case Charging USB-C, wireless charging; Fast charging 5min = 60min playback App support Android, iOS Audio tuning 10-band EQ (app), Sony DSEE Extreme Microphone 8 mics total Colors Black, Platinum Silver