What you need to know

Samsung and GN held an event in London showcasing Auracast technology for shared listening via Galaxy Buds 3 Pro/GN hearing aids.

Auracast utilizes LE Audio, enabling simultaneous audio streaming to multiple devices, and further enhances clarity by minimal background noise.

The said initiative demonstrates Samsung's commitment to improving hearing accessibility.

On Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) — usually observed on the third Thursday of May every year — Samsung showcased its capabilities of Auracast technology and organized an event in London in conjunction with hearing aid maker GN.

Together, both companies had an event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London last Friday (May 16) where the attendees were wearing Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro/ GN hearing aids paired with Auracast, allowing them to experience shared listening from a single audio source.

(Image credit: Samsung)

In a shared newsroom post, Samsung further goes on to explain what’s actually went on at the event — “Auracast microphones and transmitters will broadcast audio directly into participants’ Galaxy Buds3 Pro or GN hearing aids, decreasing background noise to enhance clarity.”

Prior to the May 16th event, Samsung even had a pilot event in May to showcase the potential of Auracast, wherein the participants seemed to have shared their experiences as well.

“The experience with the tour guide was amazing,” said one participant.

“Ordinarily I wouldn’t be able to join in with the tour because I would be unable to hear properly, but today it was completely different. This technology allowed me to hear everything so clearly so I didn’t miss a word.”

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

For the uninitiated, the Auracast feature allows users to enable “simultaneous audio streaming to multiple devices, listeners can enjoy a unified and enriched experience whether using earbuds or a compatible hearing aid."

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Auracast utilizes LE Audio — the power-efficient and higher-quality Bluetooth wireless transmission technology, which has been adopted by various Samsung products like the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and even the previous iteration, the Buds 2 Pro, also got the support through a software update.

Other than the shared audio experiences, other notable benefits of Auracast include seamless audio hand-off, better audio clarity, and personalized sound, which can be tweaked through settings — helping users with varying hearing abilities.

The London event is an indication of Samsung’s commitment to accessibility and to be able to redefine hearing accessibility for users through its products. Auracast is set to be playing a significant role in bridging the gap between consumer audio and compatible hearing devices — all to ensure a better listening experience.