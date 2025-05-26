What you need to know

A report says Samsung's upcoming budget earbuds, the "Galaxy Buds Core," have supposedly appeared on its official support page.

While barebones, the page lists its model number, SM-R410, which we've seen tossed around previously.

Additional rumors double down on the Buds Core's alleged battery upgrades over the old Galaxy Buds FE for the earbuds and charging case.

A few rumors are going around about Samsung's next iteration of its budget earbuds, advancing speculation of its existence.

A recent XpertPick report claims Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Buds FE replacement, the "Galaxy Buds Core," advances its development in one key aspect (via GSMArena). The publication has reportedly stumbled across the Korean OEM's (early) support webpage for the next budget earbuds. This page isn't live everywhere, as the post notes its existence in Turkey, the UAE, Russia, and India.

It's not too exciting yet. The page is extremely barebones, only displaying the Galaxy Buds Core's supposed model number: SM-R410. We've seen this name appear before in older rumors, so perhaps this report bears weight.

Additionally, X tipster TheGalox posted a leak that doubles down on a previous aspect: the device's battery (via GSMArena). The rumor claims the device could see a 100mAh capacity battery in each earbud and a 500mAh charging case.

A "Core" Change

Galaxy Buds Core batteries have leaked• Case: 500mah battery • Buds: 100mah battery (each)Buds have 34mah larger batteries and 21mah larger case battery than the Buds FE pic.twitter.com/y0Bo4UogMeMay 23, 2025

The idea of a "Galaxy Buds Core" first popped up around mid-March after the device reportedly appeared in an overseas database. The listing suggests Samsung had given the buds the following model number: SM-R410. What's more, the device's charging case was also supposedly found, furthering this rumor. Considering we've seen this for the second time, per that X rumor, these numbers might be something to keep in mind.

For the buds, this rumor (roughly) equates to a 34mAh difference, while the case could see a small 21mAh increase.

Unfortunately, we're still left in the dark about any potential design changes. Remember: Samsung radically changed its Galaxy Buds design with the Buds 3 Pro, shifting it to closer compete with Apple's AirPods. While Samsung's execs were furious at the design changes, it remains to be seen which way the company will go. Either we'll see a continuation of it, simply because the FE line typically leans on the flagship, or we'll see the old wing-tip return.

If anything, most speculate we could see these "Buds Core" appear during Samsung's summer Unpacked event.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.