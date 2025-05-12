What you need to know

A Nemko Platform listing has reportedly picked up Samsung's next FE series earbuds, which will reportedly go by the "Galaxy Buds Core."

Little information is known about them, other than the inclusion of a 500mAh battery charging case and 200mAh batteries for the buds.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series launched last summer with a radical design shift that makes them feel more like Apple's AirPods.

Samsung's next FE earbuds are supposedly on the way, and with a few changes beyond their name.

A discovery by 91Mobiles via the Nemko Platform database suggests that a device with model number SM-R410 is the next Galaxy Buds FE (via Android Authority). Interestingly, the listing states the device will be called the "Galaxy Buds Core," which echoes a previous Samsung FCC listing found by the publication. According to Nemko, the earbuds' charging case was found with model number "EP-QR410."

The listing suggests the case could provide a 500mAh battery for charging bursts while on the go.

Moreover, the earbuds themselves could pack a 200mAh battery for music, calls, and more. Other listed information isn't too surprising, but it states the buds will carry Bluetooth connectivity, as usual. The publication reiterates its FCC findings, adding the device is expected to see Bluetooth 5.0 Plus support, as well as "dual-band Wi-Fi, up to 5.8GHz."

The Last FE was a Year and a half ago

(Image credit: Tshaka Armstrong)

In 2023, Samsung launched several devices under its Galaxy FE umbrella, and one of those products was the Galaxy Buds FE. These earbuds were based on the Galaxy Buds, but were seen more as a successor. The Buds FE offer immersive audio quality, three mics on each bud, Active Noise Cancellation, and Ambient Sound. Additionally, Samsung outfitted the device with 8.5 hours of playback, which jumped to 30 hours if you had your case on hand.

This is where things get interesting because the Galaxy Buds FE featured an "ergonomic" design like the Galaxy Buds. This was produced via its bulbous, wing-tip design.

If Samsung is truly looking at a return to the Galaxy Buds FE, and calling it the "Galaxy Buds Core," we might have an idea about its design. Typically, Samsung's FE devices play off the design of the flagship version, and we have the Galaxy Buds 3 series to look at. Those offered a more radical design change, looking more like Apple AirPods with a long stem.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company said the change "enables a more intuitive physical experience by allowing you to control the device by simply pinching or swiping up or down on the blade" for controls. However, there's also a chance Samsung will resurrect that old wing-tip design to differentiate the "Galaxy Buds Core" from its flagship models.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.