What you need to know

Official collection links to Spigen's upcoming case collection for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE were spotted earlier this morning (July 1).

While the links no longer work (delivering a 404 Error), Spigen's slip-up seems to confirm Samsung is preparing a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, per recent rumors.

The Flip 7 FE has been reportedly moving through certification databases (FCC, NBTC, BIS) and rumors claim it will sport a 3.4-inch cover and slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal display.

We're all eagerly awaiting the next Samsung foldables, and it seems one case maker jumped the gun (only a little).

Earlier this morning, Android Central's Namerah Saud-Fatmi noticed a strange occurrence: the appearance of Spigen case collection pages for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE. The most important part of this discovery is the (supposed) confirmation that Samsung's preparing an official Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launch alongside its flagship models this year.

Aside from these listings appearing, Spigen also has fully fleshed out categories for these two models.

It doesn't seem as though Spigen has posted the expected cases for the two foldables. Moreover, shortly after their appearance, Spigen seemingly removed both pages. Clicking on the link now returns a "404 Error—Oops! Not Found" page. In our most recent query, you can still see the company's official links for the would-be cases by typing "Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Spigen case" in Google Search.

Finally an FE clamshell?

(Image credit: Namerah Saud-Fatmi / Android Central)

Expecting the Galaxy Z Flip 7 flagship model seems like a no-brainer; however, we've been hearing rumors about an FE variant for a while now, and more "evidence" keeps appearing. A recent discovery, made through an NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) listing, reportedly revealed the Flip 7 FE's certification details. The listing showcased the phone's two model numbers: SM-F761B and SM-F761U, which are speculated to be Samsung's planned regions for marketing.

Aside from the NBTC (Thailand) certification, the device has also seemingly rolled through the FCC and BIS.

Now, with Spigen's early case collection slip-up, perhaps that's all we need to "confirm" the Flip 7 FE is real. But, to be safe, let's wait for Samsung.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier leaks from March touched on the Flip 7 FE's design through some leaked renders. It seems the Korean OEM is delivering an FE device that plays off the Flip 6's design with the tab-like folder cover display. Leaks claimed the phone could rock a 3.4-inch cover display (two cameras) and a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal screen. Additional rumors suggest the phone could also receive a 4,000mAh battery setup.

Rumors have been topsy-turvy when it comes to its chip of choice. Some rumors wonder if the Exynos 2500 could power it, but the latest whispers from the grape vines say it'll be the Exynos 2400e.

For more news and information on Samsung’s upcoming foldables, check out our Ultimate Guide.