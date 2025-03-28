What you need to know

A few leaked Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE renders surfaced, suggesting the device will continue to rock a tab-like folder cover display design like the Flip 6.

The phone could see a 3.4-inch cover display with a dual camera array and a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal screen.

Previous rumors have suggested a similar stagnant design; however, there is confusion about which Samsung SoC it could feature.

Rumors look to end the week with an alleged look at Samsung's affordable clamshell foldable.

The supposed look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE comes from SammyGuru and X leaker OnLeaks. The leaked renderings showcase the phone in a minty green color from a few different angles. From the outside, the Flip 7 FE is suspected to debut with a familiar tab-like folder design for its cover display. Of course, this is reminiscent of the Galaxy Z Flip 6. The cut in the display is to make room for the phone's dual camera array.

Beside those lenses is its LED flash, which echoes that past-gen model.

Rumors claim the phone will sport a 3.4-inch cover display around a 50MP lens and a 12MP camera. Samsung may continue to feature its "Armor Aluminum" frame around the edge of the phone. Opening it, the post suggests users will be greeted by a 6.7-inch screen. The renders also make it seem like the phone's internal bezels are quite thick, though they're not giving us the best look. These aren't confirmed looks at the phone, so there's a chance its internal screen's experience could look different than this.

What's more, speculation claims the device will see the following dimensions: 165.1 x 71.7 x 7.4mm. Everything else about the phone's design seems to retain the same design aspects as its flagship predecessor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SammyGuru) (Image credit: SammyGuru)

A few Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE renders surfaced a month ago, highlighting details similar to what's come up now. The latest rumors double down on the fact that the Flip 7 FE could mirror the Flip 6's design. Even the alleged camera array could remain the same as we've seen in 2024. There are a couple of key differences: the internal display size and the phone's thickness. It was previously stated the phone would rock a 6.8-inch screen, but that's gone down by 0.1 inches.

Additionally, rumors now claim the phone will be slightly thicker than its predecessor — which is odd considering Samsung's push for thinner devices.

Rumors are divided about its SoC, with some rumors suggesting the Exynos 2500 while others claim the Exynos 2400e.

It's worth highlighting this continuation of the cover display's design as a recent flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumor says it could go immersive. The next flagship clamshell could boast an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover display, which reminds us of the Moto Razr Plus.