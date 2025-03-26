What you need to know

The New Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak pops up hinting at a larger cover display than its predecessors.

The alleged cases reveal that Samsung could be ditching the folder to look for a more end-to-end screen.

Galaxy Z Fold 7's case also showed up in the same leak by IceUniverse, indicating it will also have a large, narrow, screen.

Samsung is due to release its next set of foldables sometime later this year at a summer Unpacked event, according to several rumors. While we don't have confirmation of the launch yet, several leaks seem to be dropping like hotcakes.

This time, the leak showcased alleged cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Firstly, in a post on Weibo, avid tipster IceUniverse posted several images of the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 (via Tom's Guide). These images show the device sporting different-colored cases from all angles.

The images show off the renders of the phone, cased in eight different colors, but what's more interesting is that the images back previous rumors of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 — that it might indeed see a redesign and come with a larger 4-inch cover display.

It also appears to ditch the "folder-like" cover display of the Galaxy Z Flip 6's 3.6-inch display for a more end-to-end, seamless one — much like the Motorola Razr 2024. The renders also show us the rear cameras on the cover display that is expected to be a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Additionally, IceUniverse posted four additional pictures on X that showcased real-life protective films and cases of the upcoming foldables. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 cases both black and clear seem to support the larger cover display it is said to come with, additionally, you see bumps for volume controls and the power button.

As for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, leaks indicate that it could come with larger inner and outer displays, with a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8.2-inch main screen. Samsung also gave us a major hint at this year's MWC, where it demoed a "nameless" foldable placed next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6. This prototype showcased a display with nearly no fold crease whatsoever.

The images of cases from IceUniverse also seem to back the rumor of a large screen for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, and the case also looks slightly narrower according to the publication.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt, as we're still quite a few months from the potential launch of Samsung's next foldable phones.