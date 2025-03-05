Galaxy Z Flip 7 shows up in another leak with starkly familiar camera design

What you need to know

New leak points out that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with a unique camera design, ditching its usual 'folder' look.

Renders from Onleaks indicate that the cameras will be embedded within the cover display of the device, much like the Moto Razr 2024.

The clamshell's will sport a 50MP primary lens and 12MP ultrawide camera.

A recent leak showed up online indicating that Samsung's next clamshell, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be ditching its usual camera design for something more seamless.

According to renders shared via Android Headlines and avid tipster OnLeaks, Samsung will be letting go of its usual folder- like design that houses camera on the back of the cover screen. Instead it will be integrating both lenses into the display—sound familiar? We thought so too.

The clamshell could end up looking like the Moto Razr 2024 model, which also has a similar camera array embedded into the cover display. Previous rumors indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will come with a slightly larger 4 inch cover display (previously 3.6) , which now makes sense as it allegedly intends to house its camera in it. The renders of the device indicate that it will have a more end-to-end cover display surrounding the cameras.

While this could be a small change, it becomes more significant as it changes the entire look of the clamshell that the company has stuck to with the past generations.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Additional specs of the device have also leaked early this week, that indicate the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be powered by Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset to improve efficiency of the device. Other than that, it will be sticking to its 50MP primary lens along with a 12 MP ultra wide lens. The internal end-to end screen will also be slightly bigger when compared to its predecessor, measuring 6.8 inches.

Additional rumors indicate that the price of the device would fall under the same $1,099 bracket and would come both 256 and 512 storage option. If Samsung follows the Galaxy Z Flip 6 course, then it could be currently gearing up to showcase the Z Flip 7 at its summer Unpacked, set to take place in July. While these rumors sound too good to be true, they should be taken with a grain of salt.