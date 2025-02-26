Galaxy Z Flip 7 render leak depicts a stagnant design and alleged specs

What you need to know

A set of leaked imagery allegedly depict the upcoming design of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 from Samsung.

The clamshell largely resembles its Flip 6 predecessor with a tab-like cover display, boasting similar cameras and minimalistic screen changes.

Rumors claim Samsung could pop its in-house Exynos 2500 chipset into the Flip 7, which was rumored to go toe-to-toe with Qualcomm for efficiency.

As we gear up for Samsung's usual foldable reveal, a publication claims to have obtained a set of early renderings for its clamshell.

The imagery was posted by Android Headlines, which showcases what consumers might be in for this year with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Leaks suggest the device will look nearly identical to what we received in 2024 with the Flip 6 and in 2023 with the Flip 5. The alleged renderings show the Flip 7 with a familiar tab-like cover display as it makes room for the dual camera array and LED flash.

Rounded corners seem to continue, as well as a punch-hole selfie camera for its internal display and thin bezels.

Getting into "specifics," the publication purports the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will see its dimensions grow ever so slightly to 166.6 x 75.2 x 6.9mm. This will reportedly affect its displays (slightly), as it could feature a 3.6-inch cover screen and a 6.8-inch internal screen.

Internally, the clamshell is rumored to pack Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 SoC and not Qualcomm's latest like its predecessor. The Korean OEM's stagnant decisions seemingly continue as the post states the Flip 7 boasts the same 50MP primary lens and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Pricing allegedly follows this trend as it's speculated Samsung could offer the Flip 7 at the same Flip 6 starting price: $1,099. This could concern its smaller 256GB storage option — there's also a higher 512GB option, but both supposedly feature 12GB RAM.

Interestingly, these Flip 7 rumors almost mirror a report from December, talking about its displays. It was rumored then that Samsung could upgrade the Flip 7 with better (bigger) displays. The post claimed the foldable could see a 6.8-inch internal display and — finally — a 4-inch cover screen. While the current rumors today line up with the internal one, the cover is still left sitting under that 4-inch mark.

Even the alleged camera specs leave us wanting more as, like a previous rumor, it looks like Samsung isn't interested in upgrading anything. Late January told the tale of a stagnant dual camera setup, as well as its supposed continuation of a 10MP selfie camera. However, those rumors speculate that any noteworthy camera upgrades will arrive via Samsung's Galaxy AI software, not the hardware.

Also, the idea of Samsung opting for its in-house chip instead of Qualcomm for its foldables was highlighted late last year. It was rumored that Samsung might step up its Exynos 2500 by giving it 3x Cortex-X925 cores, 5x Cortex-A725 cores, and 2x Cortex-A520 cores. It might even go toe-to-toe with the Snapdragon 8 Elite for efficiency.