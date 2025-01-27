These alleged Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera specs might leave you wanting more

What you need to know

New leaks claim to have nailed down the specifications of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7.

The clamshell could see a dual camera array with a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP selfie camera.

Previous rumors have claimed the Flip 7 could get a noteworthy display increase for its internal and external screens.

Now that we've wrapped up Samsung's slab phone launch, rumors are digging through the web to find some supposed foldable specs.

This time, a set of leaked Galaxy Z Flip 7 specifications were posted by GalaxyClub (Dutch), which purports the phone's cameras. According to the publication, a recent discovery suggests the clamshell will sport a 50MP primary lens. This is rumored to be shored up by a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, as well as a 10MP selfie camera.

The post speculates that any worthy improvements to the Flip 7's cameras could lie squarely with its software — and perhaps the Galaxy AI goodies with that, but we have a few months until we know more officially.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

While these are some very early Galaxy Z Flip 7 camera leaks, they don't spur excitement as the setup is the exact same as the Flip 6. The device's 50MP primary lens featured a 1.8 aperture with Dual Pixel AF, and OIS (optical image stabilization). The ultrawide camera came in with a 2.2 aperture. So, while the primary lens is a bit better at handling low-light scenarios, perhaps we're looking at the same situation with the 2025 version.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors have been light, with one notable rumor arriving late last year about its potential display upgrade. The device is rumored to grab a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen and a bigger 4-inch cover display. It goes without saying that a display that covers the Flip 7's cover — like the Razr Plus 2024 — would be nice, especially since Motorola's clamshell has a 4-inch cover screen. Samsung's 2024 model still sports the tab-like cutout for its dual camera lenses.

Elsewhere, the folks at GalaxyClub reiterated a rumor about a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip in 2025. Rumors about a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip FE were made earlier in January, with speculations stating it could boast a display like the Flip 6. It also seems the device could sport the Exynos 2400e, the same chip inside the Galaxy S24 FE.

The Flip 7 alongside the Fold 7 is expected to debut later this summer (per usual) — and there might be a Samsung tri-fold, too.