Samsung might finally give the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 the screen upgrades they need

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are rumored to sport larger displays than their predecessors.

Samsung's upcoming Z Fold 7 could offer an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover screen.

Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 is also in line for a bigger screen, with a 6.85-inch foldable display and a 4-inch cover screen.

Foldable phones are already big when unfolded, but next year’s Samsung foldables might push those limits with even larger screens.

Display industry expert Ross Young has shared some exciting updates on Samsung’s next-gen foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are rumored to come with bigger screens than their current versions (via Android Police). Interestingly, Young suggests the Fold 6 SE might have set the stage for the Fold 7, hinting at a fresh direction for Samsung’s foldable lineup.

Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7. Flip 7 should grow from 6.7" to 6.85" and cover display should be around 4".December 2, 2024

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE stands out with its slimmer design, a 6.5-inch cover screen rocking a consistent 21:9 aspect ratio, and a roomy 8-inch inner display, which is bigger than the standard Fold’s 7.6-inch screen.

If you’ve been eyeing the larger Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was limited to South Korea and China, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is your global ticket.

If the Z Fold 7 follows the Special Edition’s lead, we’re in for a serious screen upgrade. The main display will stretch to 8 inches, beating the Z Fold 6’s 7.6-inch screen, and the cover screen will jump to 6.5 inches—bigger than the 6.3-inch one on the previous model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be getting a screen upgrade too. Rumor has it the clamshell foldable's display will stretch to 6.85 inches, up from the 6.7-inch one on the Z Flip 6. Plus, the cover screen is tipped to grow to around 4 inches, way bigger than the 3.4-inch screen on its predecessor.

Samsung has been sticking to the same display size for its foldables for a while now. The Z Fold 6 did give the cover screen a tiny stretch, but it didn’t really change much.

While some of our favorite foldable phones went for bigger screens, Samsung kept it steady. But come 2025, it looks like the South Korean tech giant is finally jumping on the bigger display bandwagon with their next foldables.