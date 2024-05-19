The Galaxy S25's Exynos chipset could outpace the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in efficiency

What you need to know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 could flaunt better power efficiency in select markets, courtesy of an upgraded Exynos chipset.

Business Korea reports that Samsung is planning to equip the Galaxy S25 series with the Exynos 2500, its newest in-house mobile AI chip (via SamMobile).

The Exynos 2200 chip powered the Galaxy S22 series in 2022, but after facing overheating and performance setbacks, Samsung's premium S models shifted to using Qualcomm’s processors in subsequent releases.

In a notable comeback, the Galaxy S24 series reintroduced Exynos chips, featuring the Exynos 2400 in its basic and plus models, while the Ultra version used Qualcomm's third-generation Snapdragon 8 chip. The impressive AI capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series have significantly boosted trust in Exynos processors.

In early May, Samsung and Synopsys announced in a joint press release that they had successfully mass-produced a prototype 3nm process design. While not explicitly mentioned, it's widely believed that this 3nm process will be used for the Exynos 2500.

Although Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 series remains the frontrunner in both performance and energy efficiency, Exynos chips are narrowing the gap, offering a compelling, cost-effective alternative to Qualcomm’s options.

The enhanced efficiency of the Exynos 2500 chipset is likely tied to its manufacturing technique, which minimizes energy leakage and boosts drive current in the chips. Reduced energy leakage offers clear advantages, while increased drive current affects the power flowing through the chip's components, enhancing both their speed and overall performance.

Apart from the Galaxy S23 series, which featured Snapdragon chips across the board, the Snapdragon-equipped versions of Samsung's Galaxy S phones sold in the US have typically surpassed other versions in efficiency.

This year, the Galaxy S24 models with the Exynos 2400 chip nearly matched their Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 counterparts. However, consumers in Europe and several other regions still found themselves with devices that were not quite on par with those available in the US.

However, a significant efficiency boost in the new Exynos could give global users an advantage over US models, despite the performance gap with Snapdragon.