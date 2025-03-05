Samsung may finally bring this much-needed upgrade to the Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung hasn't changed things too much with its foldables, and while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a new design and better internals, it still has the same foibles as its predecessors — average battery life, cover panel that isn't wide enough, and a highly visible crease along the middle of the inner panel.



Samsung is likely to address at least one of those issues with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung Display showcased its creaseless panel at MWC 2025, and it might make its way into this year's foldable. Samsung Display is a different entity to the Samsung that makes phones, but the latter always sources panels from the panels, and now that the creaseless panel is ready, it's a good bet that this is what will end up in the Z Fold 7.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Samsung Display highlighted the new panel next to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, and there is a huge difference. The new panel doesn't have anywhere close to a visible crease, and it is similar to what you get on the OPPO Find N5 and Honor Magic V3. Samsung's foldables have always felt outdated, with Chinese manufacturers consistently able to deliver thinner and lighter designs while managing to have a less visible crease.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

At least in this regard, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should hold its own against what Chinese manufacturers are offering in 2025. The new creaseless tech isn't anywhere as shallow as the standard inner panel of the Z Fold 6, and while I wasn't able to use the device in question, there was a clear difference in just looking at the two panels next to each other.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Knowing Samsung though, there isn't a guarantee it will actually use the panel, so we will have to wait until the Z Fold 7 rolls out sometime later this year. All signs point to a launch sometime in the month of July, but that hasn't been confirmed yet — we should know more in the coming weeks.