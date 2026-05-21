The Motorola Razr 2026 is slightly more expensive, but it's still the best budget flip phone you can buy. Here's why

The Razr 2026 has a new chip, a new ultrawide camera, and a new price.

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The Motorola Razr 2026 in the Pantone Hematite colorway.
(Image credit: © Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Android Central Verdict

No one likes paying more, but Motorola's budget Razr was cheap enough to survive this year's $100 price hike. The Motorola Razr 2026 is still a great value at $800, and is arguably a better deal than its premium Plus and Ultra siblings. The flip phone includes a new processor, a bigger battery, and an upgraded ultrawide camera.

Pros

  • +

    Faster MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip

  • +

    Larger battery capacity and fast 30W charging

  • +

    Upgraded 50MP ultrawide lens

  • +

    Fun Razr 2026 series features make their way to the base model

Cons

  • -

    Moto AI requires an account; relies on cloud processing

  • -

    Chip still occasionally lags behind

  • -

    Thickest Razr 2026 model

  • -

    Cover screen is still only 3.6 inches

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Flip phones are the practical kind of foldable, and they deserve a practical price. For years, Motorola provided that. Component shortages threatened to change everything, but the base-model Razr 2026 came out almost scot-free.

It's $100 more expensive than the Razr 2025, but the latest model has a fresh processor, a bigger battery, and an upgraded ultrawide lens to justify the extra cost. Of the three Razr 2026 series phones, this one is still the only model under $1,000 — and it somehow received the most attention.

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