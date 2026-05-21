The Motorola Razr 2026 is slightly more expensive, but it's still the best budget flip phone you can buy. Here's why

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Flip phones are the practical kind of foldable, and they deserve a practical price. For years, Motorola provided that. Component shortages threatened to change everything, but the base-model Razr 2026 came out almost scot-free. It's $100 more expensive than the Razr 2025, but the latest model has a fresh processor, a bigger battery, and an upgraded ultrawide lens to justify the extra cost. Of the three Razr 2026 series phones, this one is still the only model under $1,000 — and it somehow received the most attention. That's not to say the Razr 2026 is perfect. The newfound $800 price point makes you seriously crave more power, the device could be thinner, and the cover screen size is starting to feel cramped. Latest Videos From I've been testing the Razr 2026 alongside the outgoing Razr 2025, and despite the price hike, it's clear that this is a more complete foldable than the one I used a year ago. Today's best Motorola Razr 2026 deals