Meta unveils app subscriptions: 'Plus' plans precede 'Meta One' tests for AI and creators
A whole array of subscriptions take the stage after Meta's gut-wrenching layoffs.
What you need to know
- Meta's head of product, Naomi Gleit, announced the company's array of "Plus" subscription plans for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.
- These plans will give users more ways to "express and connect" for $3.99 per month (Facebook, Insta) and $2.99 per month for WhatsApp.
- The company then teased "Meta One," a subscription tests that includes four plans, two of which will arrive for testing for Meta AI users.
Meta is definitely making some moves this month, announcing a series of new subscription plans for its apps.
Naomi Gleit, Meta's head of product, announced on Instagram that the company is rolling out subscription plans for Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp (via TechCrunch). Gleit teases these subscriptions by asking, "What if subscriptions could give you more from your apps?" What's rolling out globally are the Instagram Plus, WhatsApp Plus, and Facebook Plus plans.
The publication notes that these plans cost $3.99 a month (Facebook, Instagram) and $2.99 a month for WhatsApp. Gleit adds that these plans give users "richer ways" to "express and connect" with others on those platforms. The early glimpses on Instagram showed vibrant, expressive animations for liking Stories, which TechCrunch says is called "Super Heart." What's more, their report says Instagram Plus subscribers can "spotlight a story once a week for additional views, extend a story beyond 24 hours, preview a story without showing up as a viewer," and more.