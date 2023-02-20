Meta tests Twitter Blue-like subscription service for Facebook, Instagram

What you need to know

Meta Verified is a new subscription bundle that is currently in the works.

It gives a new verification badge next to exclusive features for Facebook and Instagram accounts.

It is currently in testing, and rollout is expected in Australia and New Zealand.

It will cost $11.99 for the web and $14.99 for iOS.

On Sunday, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg announced a paid subscription service where it will charge for a verified badge for Facebook and Instagram users. It's dubbed Meta Verified, and apparently, it is going to help "creators establish their presence" on its platforms.

The company is currently testing Meta Verified, a new subscription bundle that includes verification of the user with a badge that sits right next to the account's name. If it sounds very familiar, that's because another popular social media platform announced Twitter Blue with very similar features last year — thanks to its new owner, Elon Musk.

Previously, users on Facebook and Instagram used to get verified statuses according to their visibility, work, and popularity, amongst other parameters. This included public figures, brands, and well-known companies across Facebook, Instagram, and even Twitter before the new Twitter Blue subscription

Now, Meta is following in Twitter's footsteps to better authenticate users. Individuals on Facebook or Instagram can now get a verification badge by authenticating their accounts with a valid government ID to ensure "that the people you're interacting with are who they say they are."

That said, the new subscription bundle doesn't just include a verified badge; users get proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach, which is particularly helpful for budding creators.

Here's a complete list of what you can expect with the new Meta Verified verification bundle:

A verified badge , confirming you're the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

, confirming you're the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID. More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

with access to a real person for common account issues. Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.

with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations. Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

Meta says the current verified accounts on Facebook and Instagram will remain unchanged. However, the company wants to use this initial test "to build a subscription offering that's valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large."

In an accompanying blog post, Meta mentioned that the new subscription bundle would kick off a testing phase in Australia and New Zealand later this week. Users can purchase the bundle as a monthly subscription for $11.99 on the web and $14.99 for iOS users; there is no word for Android devices at the moment. In comparison, Twitter Blue costs $8 per month on the web and $11 per month on mobile phones.