I finally found a Gemini feature I love, and it's changed my whole morning routine

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Every day after I wake up and make tea, I hop back in bed and catch up on emails, messages, and usually give myself 20-30 minutes to play some games before I dive into the day's activities. While I don't usually like to spend too much time on my phone first thing, some days I'm more inundated with tasks than others. That is, until one day when Gemini Daily Brief showed up in my notifications.

Now, I'm not the biggest fan of AI summaries or information encapsulation. Gemini and other AI agents are cool, but they get a lot wrong and it makes me generally want to ignore their existence. But Gemini Daily Brief has been surprisingly different, and it's because of how Google surfaces calendar entries, emails, and other to-dos in an incredibly efficient way.

Daily Brief is one of the latest experiments Google is running in an effort to get its users more comfortable with using Gemini regularly, and if future attempts are as well thought out as this one, there's a very real chance my opinion and usage of Gemini will change in a big way. It's also a great way for the company to make its paid Gemini services feel more valuable, as Daily Brief is currently only available for people with a Google AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra subscription.