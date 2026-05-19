Google's new Gemini features will take all the annoying busywork off your plate

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Gemini is getting a redesigned experience with Daily Brief, desktop integrations, and Android Halo support.

Gemini on the Galaxy S26 Plus
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Daily Brief creates personalized morning digests using Gmail and Calendar data.
  • Gemini Spark is coming to macOS and will automate workflows involving local files and desktop tasks.
  • Android Halo will show live AI agent activity directly on your phone without interrupting your workflow.

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