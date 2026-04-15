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What you need to know

Google announced that it's making the Gemini app available for macOS computers v15 or higher today (Apr 15).

The app brings a native shortcut, which surfaces Gemini for quick questions and answers, as well as AI image/video generation.

Apple users can also share their window's content with Gemini to better understanding and more accurate help.

Apple users are getting a major boost in their AI capabilities today (Apr 15), thanks to Google's software arriving on desktop.

Google announced this morning that it's bringing the Gemini app to Apple's macOS devices. The post highlights this as a "native desktop experience" for Mac. One of its capabilities that Google mentions is the ability for users to take advantage of shortcuts. When you're busy multitasking and hopping between windows, Google says you can surface Gemini using the Option+Space shortcut. It adds that doing so won't remove you from the current window.

A quick Q&A session, drafting help for documents, or AI-generated images and videos are all possible through this shortcut for Gemini.

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However, for those instances when you need Gemini to "see" exactly what you're talking about, Google points macOS users toward the "Share Window" option. Once the Gemini app is on your computer, Google says you can "share anything on your screen with Gemini to get help with exactly what you’re looking at, including local files." Sharing the content of your window can be accompanied by a prompt (or question), so Gemini knows exactly what you're looking for.

The Gemini app for macOS users is available today (Apr 15) for devices with v15 and higher. Google says this is rolling out for computers globally, as its download is now available.

Integrated, like it was meant to be

(Image credit: Google)

This announcement of a "native" experience for macOS devices comes a few months after Google and Apple announced a multi-year collaboration. The collaboration involved the two companies finding ways to integrate Gemini into Apple's next-gen devices to enable "enhanced AI features." It was stated that Gemini would empower Apple's Siri, while also unifying AI for Android and iOS. Apple also stated that it would "retain user privacy," as it leverages Google's AI software.

Apple's iPhones got the Gemini app officially a couple of years ago. The debut was accompanied by Imagen 3, but it also brought Gemini Live, which was a boon for students looking to study. Its capabilities were pretty much identical to what Android users received, but for those who were missing out.

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Android Central's Take

Since Apple's iPhone has the app, it only makes sense macOS would get it, too. It did take a while, and that's likely because of the integrations Google seemingly wanted to make for it. I'm sure users on a Mac would find this useful. If you consider the fact that the alternative would be to head to Gemini on the web, having the AI right at your fingertips makes a huge difference.