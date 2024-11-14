Google launches Gemini app on iPhone with Imagen 3 and app extensions

What you need to know

Google announced the launch of its dedicated Gemini on iPhone app via the App Store.

The dedicated app features Gemini Live, Imagen 3-backed image generation, and study guides for students.

The app is set to arrive on the App Store today (Nov 14); however, it may appear at different times throughout the day.

Today (Nov 14), Google announced that its dedicated "Gemini on iPhone" app is rolling out to Apple's iOS phones.

According to a press release, Google states iPhone users can begin downloading the new dedicated Gemini app via the App Store. One of the app's standout features is Gemini's image generation capabilities. The post states the AI leverages the Imagen 3 model for "high-quality" and "stunning" imagery.

Google states the AI's images can be saved and shared with others or used for a project. As a reminder, the company recently upgraded Gemini's image generation capabilities. The update lets users create "photorealistic" images of animals, objects, plants, and more.

Speaking of projects, Google highlights Gemini's capabilities to assist students with studying. Users can ask the AI software questions about specific genres and it can also "generate a tailored study plan." Additionally, Gemini on iPhone accepts uploaded "complex diagrams" for quizzing purposes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Google) (Image credit: Google)

For everyday queries, Gemini on iPhone is said to provide a "free-flowing" conversation that feels natural. Google attributes this ability to the inclusion of Gemini Live. The company detailed this new Gemini variant in August, stating users would find a conversational experience when talking to it. The AI gives users time to brainstorm and ask complex questions about several subjects.

Google adds that Gemini Live in the new iPhone app lets users practice for interviews and find helpful tips on things to do in an unfamiliar place. Gemini Live contains 10 different voices and supports 12 languages on iPhone. The post states more language support is "coming soon."

Lastly, Gemini on iPhone brings access to Google's assortment of apps. Through the AI's extensions, users on Apple's smartphones can connect Gemini to their Gmail, Maps, and YouTube accounts. Doing so lets users ask the AI to find a song, a playlist, or summarize the day's emails without diving into those apps themselves.

Google reiterates that Gemini's dedicated app will be available on the App Store today (Nov 14). However, it seems the exact time "depends on Apple" as some countries may see the app's arrival earlier than others. The app can assist with reminders, schedules, and email composition.

The company rolled out Gemini Live for free for all Android users in October. Its initial launch during I/O 2024 concerned Gemini Advanced customers, but now every user can experience its natural conversation experience. That wider launch for Android included even more languages, which can likely be treated as a teaser for what's to come for iPhones.