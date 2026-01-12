Apple chooses Google's Gemini to transform Siri starting this year

What you need to know

Apple and Google collaborate to integrate Gemini into Apple's next-gen devices for enhanced AI features.

Gemini will power future Siri and unify AI across both Android and iOS platforms.

Apple retains user privacy while leveraging Google’s AI technology for innovative advancements.

Apple and Google are kicking off 2026 with a major announcement that could essentially rewrite the rules of the AI race. The companies have entered a multi-year collaboration that will put Gemini at the core of Apple's next generation of phones. This collaboration is also set to power Apple's intelligence features, including a more intuitive and personalized Siri later this year.

In a joint statement, the companies announced this move officially via X on the News from Google profile. After what is described as "careful evaluation," Apple decided that "Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation, and is excited about the innovative new experiences it will unlock for Apple users." For Google, this comes as a massive milestone as Gemini will now become a platform that not just powers AI on Android, but also Apple's AI future as well.

(Image credit: Google News via X)

As of now, Apple's devices have OpenAI's ChatGPT integrated into iOS as an optional assistant for more complex queries, rather than relying solely on Siri. That partnership gave Apple a fast way to catch up with GenAI; however, ChatGPT didn't become the foundation of Apple's devices. Things look different for Gemini as it now sits at the very core of Apple's AI strategy.