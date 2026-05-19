Dreaming of Project Genie? Google I/O unveils 'Street View,' putting imaginary worlds into ours
Genie merges with Google Maps for a reimagined (AI) world.
What you need to know
- Google's Project Genie development continues, and at I/O, the company unveiled its newest merge with Google Maps' Street View.
- Users can click on maps, select a place in the U.S., and reimagine that place in a new way with a prompt (think Chicago as a desert).
- Google says Street View is rolling out gradually to AI Ultra subscribers today (May 19) for places in the U.S.
This project name might sound familiar if you tuned in last year to I/O; regardless, Google is announcing the next steps for Project Genie "in the real-world."
Simulations are a pretty straightforward concept, and Google's continuing its Project Genie ambitions by merging your imagination with what's real. The company said during I/O that it's "taking a leap forward by connecting Genie's generative power with real-world imagery of Google Street View..." Project Genie is still the company's prototype; however, it's infusing Street View's "grounding capabilities" into the AI model to put a "creative twist" on what's in our world.
What users will soon find is the ability to create an imaginary world in Genie with the backbone of a real place as its base.