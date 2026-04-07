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What you need to know

Niantic Spatial launches two upgraded version of its Scaniverse app and VPS 2.0.

The former is useable on regular phones, giving users in construction or logistics, the tools to scan the world around them and reconstruct it digitally, which others can contribute to.

VPS 2.0 is now capable of delivering precise locations without requiring a previous scan; however, if you have scanned with Scaniverse, users will find "near centimeter-accurate" readings.

To give AI a "map of the real world," Niantic says that requires heavy-duty data, which is where its latest debut comes into play.

Niantic Spatial's foray into geospatial facilitates its latest update, which launches two products: Scaniverse and VPS 2.0. Scaniverse is quite significant for Niantic Spatial, as it states this is the "entry point" into its spatial services. The post says Scaniverse is a "self-serve platform" that powers a wide range of services, such as data capture and upload, generation of spatial assets, and more. Scaniverse is said to work on everyday phones for the capturing, reconstruction, and localization of the real-world.

With a phone, Niantic says can create a precise map and high-fidelity meshes and splats with Scaniverse. You're not the only one involved in a project, as others invited to a shared project can add their scans, which are "fused into a single unified model." Niantic sees this as useful for people in logistics or construction, which is why the Scaniverse app still operates in low-connectivity settings.

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More than that, once the scans are uploaded, users can validate their data via the VPS map preview. While the Scaniverse app remains relatively unchanged—aside from a few upgrades—Niantic Spatial says it pairs well with computers. Data uploaded can be managed, giving users the ability to reconstruct 360-degree camera footage for large areas.

Collaborations remain consistent even in the web view, alongside upcoming VPS support for 360-degree videos.

Forget GPS, it's all about VPS