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What you need to know

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A staggering report states Google installed an incredibly large AI model on users' devices without their knowledge.

Word broke about Google reportedly installing a 4GB Gemini Nano model on users' computers from That Privacy Guy. Their blog post goes into fine detail; however, one glaring key point is that this file was downloaded without users knowing. The post states that this model is there to carry processes, such as "Help me write," AI-assisted browsing features, and AI scam detection while browsing.

Upon further inspection, Alexander Hanff (That Privacy Guy) says that this enormous 4GB download is triggered when "Chrome's AI features are active, and those features are active by default in recent Chrome versions."

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This Gemini Nano model for Chrome's alleged "benefit" has been an object of discussion for Windows users, who've reported a sharp decline in their computer's storage (by 4GB to be exact). Moreover, users can't exactly run from this unwanted installation. Hanff states users who've never interacted with Chrome's AI features will still get this AI model downloaded onto their hard drives without their knowledge. Uninstalling it requires an extreme number of hoops to jump through, as Hanff states.

Users would need to discover the hidden path Google hid the AI model in on your machine, but it would just "silently re-download it on the next eligible window..."

(Image credit: Google)

Here's where things escalate. Hanff states that, with Chrome 147 (which many should already have), there is an AI Mode button on the far right of your address bar. Users can open a new tab to see this appear. One might think that this on-device AI model is useful for that, to handle tasks you might require it to do. Hanff says otherwise. The post states, "every query the user types into it is sent over the network to Google's servers for processing by Google's hosted models."

This development is creating a buzz, considering Google never asked users—any user—if they wanted to download this 4GB AI model onto their computer. On one hand, Hanff likens this behavior to what Anthropic did with Claude Desktop. Additiona