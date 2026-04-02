Google AI Pro just got a massive storage upgrade for free

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What you need to know

Google has doubled AI Pro storage from 2TB to 5TB with no price hike.

This storage increase is exclusive to AI Pro.

If you’re on a standard Google One plan, you’re stuck with the same old limits.

Google has finally given its AI Pro subscribers something to be excited about: more storage at no extra cost.

Needless to say, AI tools are demanding more storage. Features in Gemini, Docs, Photos, and Drive now create and manage bigger files, from AI-edited images to long documents and even videos.

Google seems to recognize this trend. Shimrit Ben-Yair, Google’s VP and general manager of Google Photos and Google One, confirmed on X that the Google AI Pro plan now offers 5TB of cloud storage, up from 2TB. The price remains $20 per month.

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Sweet news for our Google AI Pro subscribers! 🚀 We know your memories and projects need space to grow, so we’re expanding Google AI Pro’s storage offering from 2TB to 5TB — at no additional cost. Now you have a little extra room to create more with Google AI and securely store… pic.twitter.com/9RSBD4CO5lApril 1, 2026

5TB covers everything

You can use this extra space for Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos backups. The update is rolling out worldwide, but it may take a few hours or a day to show up in your account dashboard or the Google One app.

This upgrade gives you more storage than the entry-level AI plan, and you don’t have to pay the steep $49.99 per month for the 10TB tier.

Keep in mind, Google hasn’t changed its standard Google One plans. If you’re not paying for AI features, you won’t get this upgrade. It’s clear this move is meant to encourage more people to subscribe to AI plans.

If you already have Google AI Pro, check your storage in a day or two. If you were undecided, this change makes the choice much easier. Honestly, it’s rare for Google to offer 150% more space for the same price.

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Just be sure you really need the AI features like Gemini Advanced that come with the plan. Otherwise, you’re paying $20 per month mostly for storage, even though cheaper Google One options are available.

Android Central's Take

I’m honestly glad Google has finally improved its storage offering. To be clear, 5TB for $20 per month is a good deal, especially if you already use Gemini Advanced or rely heavily on Google Photos. But let’s not celebrate too soon. Google only increased storage for an AI plan that costs extra. The standard Google One tiers haven’t changed and still offer just 100GB for $2 per month, which isn’t competitive in 2026.