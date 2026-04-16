You can now get YouTube Premium for half price with Google AI Pro

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What you need to know

Google is offering 50% off YouTube Premium annual plan with its $20/month AI Pro subscription for a limited time.

The discounted price brings YouTube Premium down to $80/year and may continue at the same rate after renewal.

The offer is limited to select countries and is only valid until April 29 for new Google AI Pro subscribers.

YouTube may have increased the prices of its Premium plans in the U.S. recently, but the company is now trying to soften the blow by offering a 50% discount for new Google AI Pro subscribers.

Google has been pushing its AI Pro plan quite aggressively lately. The company recently bumped the included storage from 2TB to 5TB at no extra cost, and now it's adding another perk to make the plan more appealing.

Google has announced that anyone who subscribes to its $20/month Google AI Pro plan will be eligible for 50% off the YouTube Premium annual plan. That means the individual plan, which now costs $160 per year in the U.S., will effectively drop to $80 for eligible users.

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It's worth noting that this offer is only available in select regions, including the U.S., Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan. It's also a limited-time deal that runs until April 29, so you've only got a short window to take advantage of it.

We’ve got a special surprise for our Gemini power users. 🎁Now when you upgrade to the Google AI Pro plan you can get 50% off @YouTube Premium for a full year. That’s ad-free videos, background play, and offline downloads for the ultimate Google experience bundled with higher… pic.twitter.com/t8NKOIyLNfApril 15, 2026

What's interesting here is that Google says once you subscribe, the YouTube Premium annual plan will continue to renew at the discounted $80/year rate, which actually makes this a pretty great deal in the long run, especially after the recent price increase.

Android Central's take I'm not the biggest fan of bundles, but this one is hard to ignore. $80 a year for YouTube Premium is a solid deal, especially if the renewal actually sticks. Just wish it extended to family plans as well.

That said, there are a few terms and conditions to keep in mind. The discounted YouTube Premium plan is only available to the Google One plan manager or family organizer, and it doesn't extend to other members in the family plan. If others want access, they'll still need to subscribe separately at full price.

Still, if you're the only one in your household looking to use YouTube Premium and want a cheaper way to get it, this is a solid option. You still get all the benefits like background playback, offline downloads, ad-free viewing, and access to newer Gemini-powered features.