Ready to ditch cable? This YouTube TV deal just made it easier by slashing $45 OFF your first three months of service

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If you're finally ready to ditch your traditional cable contract, YouTube TV is the only reasonable answer. This popular live TV streaming service gives you instant access to all of your favorite channels with no contract or hidden fees to worry about, and if you sign up today, you'll get $45 off your first three months of service.

That streaming deal drops the price of YouTube TV down to $67.99 per month, plus you get your first 21 days without paying a cent AND the ability to cancel at any time with zero hassle. Compare that to your last cable bill and tell me it doesn't sound good.

YouTube TV New Customer Offer: $82.99/month $67.99 for the first three months YouTube TV is the most popular and sophisticated alternative to cable in 2026, and now you can sign up and save $45 on your first three months of service by using the link above. There's no confusing contract or hidden fees to worry about, and you can cancel at any time.

YouTube TV's base plan gives you access to dozens of live TV channels within minutes of signing up, including ABC, NBC, AMC, FX, and others, plus you'll have the option to add on premium channels for an additional cost. The membership also lands you unlimited DVR space with up to six individual profiles and the ability to stream simultaneously on three separate devices.

Again, unlike traditional cable, there's no contract or hidden fees to worry about, and YouTube is even offering a 21-day free trial so you can explore the ends and outs of the service with zero risk.

So what's the catch? Well, despite its popularity, YouTube TV isn't the only live TV streaming service to consider. Sling TV, for example, offers more customization options and is typically more affordable than YouTube's service, while one of the best streaming devices may be a better choice if live entertainment isn't your top priority.

That being said, if you want a comprehensive package to replace traditional cable, YouTube TV's base plan is the way to go, even without a deal attached. The $45 off new customer discount is simply the icing on top.