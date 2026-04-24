YouTube on mobile makes livestream ads way less annoying, but there's a caveat

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What you need to know

YouTube is rolling out side-by-side livestream ads on mobile, after already testing them on desktop and TV.

Ads now sit on the bottom half of the screen while the livestream continues above, keeping the video visible at all times.

The trade-off is that livestream audio gets muted during ads and can’t be restored until the ad ends.

YouTube is working to solve a long-standing problem with livestream ads, but the new fix could end up being just as distracting in another way.

The company has confirmed to Android Authority that side‑by‑side ads for livestreams are officially rolling out to mobile. Desktop and TV users have seen this format for over a year. On your phone, you’ll now see the ad on the bottom half of the screen, with the livestream video squeezed above it.

Now, you can watch the stream the entire time, so there are no more moments where you miss part of the action during mid-roll ads.

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The 'silent movie' catch

But there’s a catch: the livestream’s audio is muted while the ad plays, and you can’t turn it back on. This means viewers could miss important commentary, sudden plays, or real-time reactions because Google replaces the stream’s sound with the ad’s audio. For better or worse, it’s the trade-off for keeping the video visible.

In theory, side-by-side ads seem less intrusive than full-screen ads. But in reality, losing audio during a live moment can be just as disruptive, or even worse, since you’re watching a stream you can’t hear.

The only real way to avoid these ads is to get YouTube Premium, which costs $15.99 per month for individuals in the US or $26.99 for families. Otherwise, you can expect automated mid-roll ads to keep showing up during your favorite creators’ live streams.

YouTube’s solution borrows from the Twitch playbook. Instead of covering the video, the livestream shrinks and moves to a smaller window at the top of your screen. The ad occupies the space below, usually where the live chat or description sits. This keeps visual continuity, ensuring you never truly leave the stream.