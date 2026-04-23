YouTube TV finally lets you build your own multiview

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What you need to know

YouTube TV is rolling out customizable multiview, letting users choose which channels to watch together.

The new interface shows recommended channels and categories like sports, news, and entertainment.

The feature is in limited rollout, with availability varying as Google pushes it server-side.

YouTube TV has finally started rolling out a feature that lets users customize which channels appear in the multiview feature.

Earlier this year, YouTube TV announced plans to make multiview more flexible, alongside introducing new pricing bundles for specific content. While those bundles, like the $64.99/month Sports plan and $54.99/month Entertainment plan, rolled out recently, it now looks like customizable multiview streams are starting to show up as well.

(Image credit: Reddit u/Chief_Wahoo_Lives)

As spotted by a Reddit user (via Android Authority), the multiview feature in the YouTube TV app on smart TVs now includes a new selection interface. When you tap the multiview option, you'll see a list of recommended channels along with your current selections at the top. There are also categories like Recommended, Sports, News, TV shows, and Movies to make browsing easier.

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It, however, seems like the feature is currently available as part of a limited rollout. Many Reddit users report seeing the feature live on their TVs already, while others don't, which suggests it's a server-side rollout.