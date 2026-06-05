Your Android Auto just got a calling upgrade — here's what to know

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What you need to know

Google Meet is now rolling out on Android Auto, letting users join meetings directly from their car dashboard.

The Android Auto app includes Scheduled and History tabs, making it easier to manage upcoming calls.

Google Meet on Android Auto is audio-only, with controls for mute, call ending, and changing Bluetooth output device.

After first teasing it earlier this year, Google has now started rolling out the ability to take Google Meet calls directly from Android Auto.

Previously, taking a Google Meet call from your car usually meant balancing your phone somewhere awkwardly just so you could hear and participate in the meeting. Google is finally making that experience much easier by bringing proper Google Meet integration to Android Auto.

The company first previewed Google Meet support for Android Auto earlier this year, but it now appears to be rolling out much more widely. According to a report from 9to5Google, users are starting to see notifications for upcoming meetings and can now join conference calls directly through their vehicle's Android Auto interface.

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There is one thing worth noting, though. The first time you use Google Meet on Android Auto, you may need to restart the Google Meet app on your phone before everything works properly. Thankfully, this appears to be a one-time setup step, and future meetings should work normally afterward.

(Image credit: Jay Bonggolto / Android Central)

Inside the Android Auto version of Google Meet, you'll find tabs for Scheduled calls and History, making it easier to rejoin meetings or access previous calls.

Of course, this is still an audio-only experience. Users joining Google Meet from Android Auto won't be able to share video and will instead enter a simplified driving-friendly interface. You'll still be able to mute yourself, leave the meeting, and view participants who have joined the call.

The rollout finally seems to be happening now, which means anyone who regularly takes meetings while on the road should have a much easier time doing so. Google is also updating the integration with the newly redesigned Google Workspace icon for Meet.

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Android Central's Take

I honestly wonder what took Google so long to add this. We entered the era of video meetings and remote work nearly five years ago, yet it has taken until now for Meet to properly arrive on Android Auto. Still, better late than never.