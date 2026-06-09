Android Auto vs. Android Automotive: 5 major things that separate the two

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As much as I'm a fan of Google's products, the company's naming scheme is still incredibly confusing. Qualcomm probably still holds the crown there, but Google also has a habit of giving very similar names to products that are completely different. Just look at Google Wallet and Google Pay. And another perfect example of this is Android Auto and Android Automotive.

Android Auto and Android Automotive are two names that sound almost identical, which is probably why so many people still confuse them. I've lost count of how many times I've seen people assume Android Auto is simply a shorter name for Android Automotive.

But that's not actually the case. Despite the very similar branding, the two platforms work completely differently. Here are the five biggest differences between Android Auto and Android Automotive.

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Android Auto needs your phone, Android Automotive doesn't

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The most basic, and probably the biggest, difference between the two is that Android Auto mirrors your phone onto your car's display, while Android Automotive is a full operating system that actually runs the car itself.

Android Auto depends entirely on your smartphone. You connect your Android phone to your car, either wirelessly or through USB, and the car's screen essentially becomes a secondary display for apps like Google Maps, Spotify, WhatsApp, and more.

Android Automotive, on the other hand, runs directly on the car's own hardware. The operating system is built into the vehicle itself, which means you don't need your phone connected to use things like navigation, music streaming, or even video apps. Think of it as Android OS, but designed specifically for cars.

This also means Android Automotive vehicles usually come with their own cellular connection for things like traffic updates, app downloads, and other connected features.

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Android Automotive controls the actual car

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

Another major difference between Android Auto and Android Automotive comes down to hardware access. Since Android Auto simply mirrors your phone onto the car's display, it only really has access to things like the screen and audio output. It can't control features like air conditioning, seat ventilation, or other vehicle functions,

Android Automotive, on the other hand, is built directly into the car from the ground up. Because of that, it can control much more than just infotainment. It can manage climate settings, heated seats, window defoggers, ambient lighting, and even EV-specific functions depending on the vehicle.

This also means you can directly ask Gemini on Android Automotive cars to control the car's systems, whereas you cannot experience this on cars with just Android Auto.

Android Automotive cars can be without Google apps

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

One thing that makes Android Automotive confusing is that not every Android Automotive car actually comes with Google's apps and services built in.

That's because Android Automotive itself is just the operating system. Car makers can choose whether they also want to license Google Automotive Services, or GAS, which includes things like Google Maps, Gemini, the Google Play Store, and other Google apps.

There are still some Android Automotive cars out there that don't ship with GAS. However, most newer Android Automotive vehicles from brands like Ford, Honda, Polestar, Volvo, and others are now moving toward including Google's services by default.

Android Auto, on the other hand, is much simpler in that regard. Since it mirrors your phone directly onto the car's display, you automatically get access to Google services like Google Maps, YouTube Music, and other apps straight from your phone once it's connected.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder/ Android Central)

Since Android Auto is mostly tied to your smartphone, new features usually arrive through updates on your phone itself. If Google adds a new Android Auto feature, you typically receive it through updates to the Android Auto app or Google Play Services, both of which usually update automatically in the background.

Android Automotive works very differently. Since it's the actual operating system running the car, updates are handled much more like phone software updates. Just like Google updates Pixel phones and Samsung rolls out One UI updates for Galaxy devices, Android Automotive updates are delivered through the car manufacturer rather than directly by Google.

That creates a much bigger dependency on the automaker itself. Some brands are excellent when it comes to long-term software support, while others can be noticeably slower with updates.

So while Android Automotive can potentially offer a much deeper and more advanced experience over time, the actual experience depends heavily on how committed the car manufacturer is to software updates.

If you've used Android in your car, it's probably Android Auto

(Image credit: Google)

All things considered, if you've used a modern car infotainment system at any point over the past few years, chances are you've used Android Auto.

That's because Android Auto is available across a huge number of vehicles today. Android Automotive, on the other hand, is a much bigger commitment for automakers since it requires them to build the operating system directly into the car's architecture instead of simply supporting phone projection.

Sure, there are now plenty of vehicles from brands like Volvo, Polestar, Ford, and others using Android Automotive as the underlying platform, but it's still fair to say that Android Automotive hasn't become nearly as common as Google probably hoped it would by now.