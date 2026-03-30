AirDrop sharing for older Samsung Galaxy devices could be here very soon

Click for next article

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out a Quick Share app update via Galaxy Store that adds AirDrop file sharing support to older Galaxy devices.

The feature is appearing on Galaxy S22 to S25 models, but isn't functional yet.

The update signals a wider rollout soon, likely with One UI 8.5.

Samsung recently added support for sharing files over Apple's AirDrop to the Galaxy S26 series last week, and now it looks like the feature won't stay limited to those devices for long.

As spotted by Reddit users (via Tarun Vats on X), a Quick Share app update is rolling out via the Galaxy Store on older Samsung devices that appears to add support for AirDrop file sharing with Apple devices. Users report seeing the same new "Share with Apple devices" section we first saw on Galaxy S26 devices in the Settings app after updating Quick Share.

The update is reportedly showing up on Galaxy models ranging from the Galaxy S22 to last year's Galaxy S25 series. The catch, however, is that the feature doesn't seem to be working yet. It's appearing on devices running One UI 8 as well as the One UI 8.5 beta, but enabling the toggle doesn't activate the functionality for now.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Reddit u/ljoschwzr)

Users say that turning on the feature doesn't make their device visible to Apple devices, and no Apple devices show up in Quick Share either. It's possible Samsung or Google still needs to enable it server-side, but it does confirm that broader rollout to older Galaxy devices is coming. The feature could arrive fully with the One UI 8.5 update.

Either way, this is an exciting move, as Samsung seems to be expanding AirDrop support across its flagship lineup, which could finally make cross-platform file sharing more seamless.

Google has already introduced similar functionality on the Pixel 10 series and later expanded it to the Pixel 9 lineup. Now, it's good to see Samsung catching up, and hopefully, other brands like Motorola and OnePlus will follow soon.

Android Central's Take

This is exactly what I wanted to see from Samsung. Sure, it isn't fully working yet, but the fact that it's already pushing groundwork for older Galaxy devices makes this a big deal.