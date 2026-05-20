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What you need to know

A new wave of Fold 8 series rumors claim the devices may not feature Samsung's new Privacy Display technology.

The report also states that Samsung might not reintroduce the S Pen, nor will it integrate a less visible screen crease.

Previous rumors have suggested that Samsung was working on S Pen integration and less of a crease, but there's been hesitancy regarding the former (and for good reason, too).

Rumors about Samsung's next book-style foldable continue, but this one might've dropped our excitement levels.

Early this morning (May 20), tipster Ice Universe on X posted a short blurb about the alleged development of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. One major point the tipster suggested was that the Fold 8 series might forget Samsung's Privacy Display exists. This would mean consumers interested in this foldable would have to settle for prying eyes, despite how well-received it was for the Galaxy S26 series.

Elsewhere, the tipster claims the Fold 8 will not see any advancements with its display. This is outside of a major feature, like the Privacy Display, and more about its visuals. Ice Universe says the Fold 8 series might not work on reducing its display crease over what we have with the Fold 7. Strangely, this goes against a previous rumor that offered hope for such an improvement.