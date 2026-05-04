Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 support the S Pen?

Features
By published

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 should improve upon the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in key areas, but the S Pen might not be one of them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 support the S Pen?

Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is currently in the rumor phase, but we don't expect it to support the S Pen. Samsung removed S Pen support from the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 to slim down the device, enabling its 8.99mm thickness. If you need a stylus, you'll have to look to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the new Motorola Razr Fold.

What we know about the Galaxy Z Fold 8 display

Specifically, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lacks a display component called a digitizer. This is an extra screen layer that adds support for palm rejection, pressure sensitivity, and stylus input. However, as an extra layer, the digitizer added thickness to the overall display assembly. As part of a quest to make the Galaxy Z Fold line slimmer overall, Samsung had to ditch the digitizer — and S Pen support with it.

Article continues below

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

That means the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will likely launch without S Pen support. While the screen will support the average third-party passive stylus, it won't have the digitizer required for the proprietary S Pen. The only way for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to regain S Pen support would be to add a digitizer layer, and by extension, add thickness. Current rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8's thickness is heading in the opposite direction.

The S Pen was always tricky for foldables. Due to the aforementioned space constraints, the S Pen couldn't be housed internally, like it is on the Galaxy S series. Instead, you had to buy a dedicated S Pen Pro or S Pen Fold Edition to use it — and find a place to store it. That usually meant throwing a bulky case on an already-thick smartphone. Plus, the fragile inner screen meant pressing too hard could permanently damage the foldable display.

For all these reasons, you won't see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 debut with S Pen support. If you need the S Pen, you'll have to look to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or the