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Does the Motorola Razr Fold support a stylus pen? Best answer: Yes, the Motorola Razr Fold supports a stylus pen, more specifically the advanced Moto Pen Ultra that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity along with features like tilt control and palm rejection. It connects to the phone via Bluetooth and works with both the inner and outer screens. The stylus is sold separately with a magnetic charging case.

Motorola Razr Fold supports an advanced stylus pen

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(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

Motorola has a ton of flip and fold phones, including ones that rank among the best foldable phones. But the Motorola Razr Fold is its first book-style foldable phone that opens up vertically to go from a traditional bar-sized phone to a larger tablet-sized mobile device. The Moto Pen Ultra, sold separately, works on both the phone's 6.6-inch external display and its 8.1-inch inner screen. It can be used for more precise navigation, sketching, jotting down notes, capturing and moving content, and more.

The fine tip pen offers high pressure sensitivity, tilt detection for shading and adding texture, low latency, and palm reflection technology, so your pen strokes are recognized, not your palm touching the screen (music to the ears of lefties like me). Use it to annotate, clip, and move text or images, capture screenshots, and more.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

As an active stylus similar to the Samsung S Pen, the stylus has swappable pen and brush styles to accommodate different activities, from taking notes in class to drawing. A Quick Toolbar pops up with selectable tools as needed, as well, including magnify for focusing on fine details.

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The pen even offers hover support along with features like Quick Clip to highlight and send content to a note, Sketch to Image that turns your rough sketch into a digital image, and Speed Share that suggests who you are most likely to share a note or annotation with for quicker sending. Use the pen for popular AI-driven features, too, like Circle to Search.

The battery lasts up to three hours per charge, but the included fabric case adds up to 27 more hours, so it can effectively last all day. You'll get alerts when the battery is low and if the pen is no longer with you to help prevent theft or loss.

Like the Motorola Razr Fold, which will sell for a starting price of $1,899.99, the stylus is available on May 21. It will sell for $99. It's nice that it's sold separately versus being included in the package. While the advanced stylus isn't very expensive, that's still a big chunk of change to add to the price if you won't use it. However, for those who would use the Moto Pen Ultra often, like students, content creators, and business professionals, they might find it worth the price to get alongside the phone.