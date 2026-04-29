Which Motorola Razr Fold color should you buy?
Motorola's book-style Razr Fold comes in two colors.
Motorola unveiled its larger foldable as CES 2026 first, but the pricing was a secret until now. With the Motorola Razr Fold priced below the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and available for purchase starting May 14, you might have a mind to buy it. After all, it is a mighty powerful device with very capable cameras, incredible wired and wireless charging speeds, and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 512GB storage with every color variant. The only thing left to decide is which Motorola Razr Fold color should you buy, so let's get to it.
The dual faces of the Motorola Razr Fold
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You can either go dark or light with the Motorola Razr Fold colorways
The Motorola Razr Fold is a dramatic foldable. It comes in unique finishes with textures backs. This is no glass-backed monstrosity. Instead, you get elegant faux leather with matte or satin finishes.
When deciding on which color Motorola Razr Fold to buy for yourself, there are only two routes, making your choice easy. You can either get the almost-black PANTONE Blackened Blue option for its dark, moody, and rich feels. Or you can invest in the brighter PANTONE Lily White shade.
Since both colors come in the same memory options, you can pick either colorway worry-free. Bear in mind that the off white option will definitely get dirty quicker than the blue-black variant. Scratches and nicks will a lot be a lot more obvious on the lighter shade. Thus, if you want a low maintenance option, get the Motorola Razr Fold in the Blackened Blue colorway.
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Namerah enjoys geeking out over accessories, gadgets, and all sorts of smart tech. She spends her time guzzling coffee, writing, casual gaming, and cuddling with her furry best friends. Find her on Twitter @NamerahS.