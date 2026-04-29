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Motorola unveiled its larger foldable as CES 2026 first, but the pricing was a secret until now. With the Motorola Razr Fold priced below the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and available for purchase starting May 14, you might have a mind to buy it. After all, it is a mighty powerful device with very capable cameras, incredible wired and wireless charging speeds, and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM coupled with 512GB storage with every color variant. The only thing left to decide is which Motorola Razr Fold color should you buy, so let's get to it.

The dual faces of the Motorola Razr Fold

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Motorola Razr Fold -PANTONE Blackened Blue Check Amazon Check Walmart View at Motorola Dark as the night The Motorola Razr Fold's PANTONE Blackened Blue variant is nearly rich, deep black in color. The matte back has an exquisite piqué-inspired finish that feels smooth to the touch. Motorola Razr Fold - PANTONE Lily White Check Amazon Check Walmart View at Motorola Luxurious white The Motorola Razr Fold in PANTONE Lily White has a silky, satin finish in an opulent off-white coat of paint. This beige-ish white is minimalist, calming, and evokes an "old money" vibe.

You can either go dark or light with the Motorola Razr Fold colorways

The Motorola Razr Fold is a dramatic foldable. It comes in unique finishes with textures backs. This is no glass-backed monstrosity. Instead, you get elegant faux leather with matte or satin finishes.

When deciding on which color Motorola Razr Fold to buy for yourself, there are only two routes, making your choice easy. You can either get the almost-black PANTONE Blackened Blue option for its dark, moody, and rich feels. Or you can invest in the brighter PANTONE Lily White shade.

Since both colors come in the same memory options, you can pick either colorway worry-free. Bear in mind that the off white option will definitely get dirty quicker than the blue-black variant. Scratches and nicks will a lot be a lot more obvious on the lighter shade. Thus, if you want a low maintenance option, get the Motorola Razr Fold in the Blackened Blue colorway.