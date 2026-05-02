The Motorola Razr 2026 series is here, and preorders begin soon. Which model would you buy?

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This week, Motorola launched its new Razr 2026 series. The lineup consists of three Razr flip phones: the base Razr 2026, the middle-of-the-road Razr Plus 2026, and the premium Razr Ultra 2026. Motorola also gave us a price and release date for the Razr Fold, which it's been teasing since CES 2026. All four phones will be available for preorder on May 14, with sales and in-store availability beginning on May 21.

With four new Razr 2026 smartphones hitting stores soon, which model would you be most interested in purchasing, if any? Vote in our poll and drop a comment letting us know what you choose and why.

The same but different

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Razr 2026 flip phones aren't huge upgrades when compared to their predecessors, which is obvious when you look at their chipsets. The Razr Ultra 2026 uses the same chip as last year's Razr Ultra, while the Razr Plus 2026 uses the same chip as the Razr 2024. The base Razr 2026 is the only one that got a new chip, although it was a meager update from the Dimensity 7400X to the Dimensity 7450X.

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On the other hand, there were some nice camera and battery upgrades. Each Razr 2026 flip phone features dual 50MP cameras, with the base upgrading from a 13MP ultrawide and the Plus swapping the telephoto camera for an ultrawide. The Razr and Razr Ultra had their battery capacities increased by 300mAh, while the Razr Plus got an impressive 500mAh boost, all thanks to new silicon-carbon batteries.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

That said, prices of the three flip phones went up, likely a result of the ongoing RAM crisis. Prices increased by $100 for the base and Plus models, while the Razr Ultra received a $200 price increase over its predecessor. That may make you hesitate to buy the more expensive