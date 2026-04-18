When does the Motorola Razr 2026 launch?

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The Razr 2026 series could be just around the corner.

The Razr Ultra 2025 with the Razr Plus 2025 and Razr 2025
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

When will Motorola launch the Razr 2026 series?

Best answer: If we're to go buy last year's schedule, Motorola will likely launch the Razr 2026 series by the end of April. That said, at the time of writing, the company hasn't officially announced the launch date of its upcoming flip phones.

The Motorola Razr 2026 is likely right around the corner

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A leaked rendering of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 in a brushed silver colorway, showing a familiar design to its 2025 variant.

(Image credit: XpertPick)

As far as pricing goes, the ongoing RAM crisis may force Motorola's hand and cause it to raise prices compared to last year. That could mean the Razr Ultra 2026, for example, will cost more than the $1,299 launch price of the Razr Ultra 2025.

Rumors indicate that Motorola could offset this by including last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite instead of upgrading to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That would be an interesting move if so, but the chip is plenty capable, and it could allow Motorola to keep prices down.

Motorola could also sweeten the pot by bundling the phone with other accessories. The Razr Fold is currently priced at £1,799.99 in the UK, with a preorder discount bringing it down to £1,579.99 while also including the Moto Pen Ultra. We've also seen similar bundle deals with the Moto G Stylus 2026, which you can get with the Moto Tag and/or Moto Watch.

That said, we may know soon what Motorola has planned for its full Razr series.