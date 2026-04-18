When does the Motorola Razr 2026 launch?

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When will Motorola launch the Razr 2026 series? Best answer: If we're to go buy last year's schedule, Motorola will likely launch the Razr 2026 series by the end of April. That said, at the time of writing, the company hasn't officially announced the launch date of its upcoming flip phones.

The Motorola Razr 2026 is likely right around the corner

The Motorola Razr 2025 series was launched on April 24, 2025, several months ahead of the Razr 2024 series the year prior. It's likely Motorola will follow this schedule for the Razr 2026 series, although we're still waiting on confirmation from the company.

The Razr Fold, which is also set to launch this year, is already available for preorder in some countries. According to the UK website, the phone will ship on May 6. It's unclear whether the Razr Fold will launch alongside the Razr 2026 flip phones, but it seems likely the phones will be released around the same time. If this is the case, we can surmise that the Razr Fold and the rest of the Razr 2026 series may launch roughly a week prior to the ship date.

If this is the case, it would suggest a shorter launch/release window than last year's Razr series, which wasn't available for purchase until May 15, a full three weeks after the phones were announced.

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(Image credit: XpertPick)

As far as pricing goes, the ongoing RAM crisis may force Motorola's hand and cause it to raise prices compared to last year. That could mean the Razr Ultra 2026, for example, will cost more than the $1,299 launch price of the Razr Ultra 2025.

Rumors indicate that Motorola could offset this by including last year's Snapdragon 8 Elite instead of upgrading to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That would be an interesting move if so, but the chip is plenty capable, and it could allow Motorola to keep prices down.

Motorola could also sweeten the pot by bundling the phone with other accessories. The Razr Fold is currently priced at £1,799.99 in the UK, with a preorder discount bringing it down to £1,579.99 while also including the Moto Pen Ultra. We've also seen similar bundle deals with the Moto G Stylus 2026, which you can get with the Moto Tag and/or Moto Watch.

That said, we may know soon what Motorola has planned for its full Razr series.