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How fast is the Motorola Razr 2026 charging speed? Best answer: The Razr 2026 supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Moving up, the Razr Plus 2026 supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. Lastly, the Razr Ultra 2026 supports 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. You also get 5W reverse wireless charging with the Plus and the Ultra models.

Motorola Razr 2026 series: Bigger batteries that can be charged in a jiffy

Strengthening its position in the burgeoning world of foldable devices, Motorola has made the Razr 2026 series official. As was the case last year, the new line-up primarily includes three flip-style foldable smartphones, even if the Razr Fold (the company's first book-style foldable) has now also officially arrived to compete in the big leagues.

For the most part, all three Razr 2026 siblings are incremental updates over their respective predecessors. The hardware specifications (mostly) remain the same, although everyday use (in theory, at least) should continue to be a fuss-free affair. That said, these are still three very capable foldable smartphones that pack in a whole bunch of AI-powered utilities, good camera setups, and of course, two vibrant displays. So, the real question is, how quickly can these be topped up once their batteries run out of juice?

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The base-level Razr 2026 supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and has a 4,800mAh battery. Next up is the mid-tier Razr Plus 2026, which packs 45W wired and 15W wireless charging for its 4,500mAh power pack. Finally, you have the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra 2026, which packs 68W wired and 30W wireless charging for its 5,000mAh cell. It's also worth noting that the two higher models have 5W reverse wireless charging capability for topping up smaller devices such as Android smartwatches and earbuds.

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