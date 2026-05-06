How fast is the Motorola Razr 2026 charging speed?

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Motorola's 2026 flip-style foldables have fairly speedy charging.

Motorola Razr 2026 color options
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

How fast is the Motorola Razr 2026 charging speed?

Best answer: The Razr 2026 supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging. Moving up, the Razr Plus 2026 supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. Lastly, the Razr Ultra 2026 supports 68W wired and 30W wireless charging. You also get 5W reverse wireless charging with the Plus and the Ultra models.

Motorola Razr 2026 series: Bigger batteries that can be charged in a jiffy

Motorola Razr Ultra 2026, Razr Plus 2026, and Razr 2026

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The base-level Razr 2026 supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging, and has a 4,800mAh battery. Next up is the mid-tier Razr Plus 2026, which packs 45W wired and 15W wireless charging for its 4,500mAh power pack. Finally, you have the top-of-the-line Razr Ultra 2026, which packs 68W wired and 30W wireless charging for its 5,000mAh cell. It's also worth noting that the two higher models have 5W reverse wireless charging capability for topping up smaller devices such as Android smartwatches and earbuds.

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