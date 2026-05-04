Is the Motorola Razr 2026 waterproof?

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Motorola's 2026 flip-style foldables are well-guarded against the elements.

Two Motorola Razr 2026 color options
(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Is the Motorola Razr 2026 waterproof?

Best answer: Yes, but up to a limit. The three members of the Razr 2026 family (the Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, and the Razr Ultra 2026) come backed by an IP48 certification. This allows them to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters (or around 5 feet) of fresh water for around 30 minutes.

Motorola Razr 2026 line-up: Sheltered from the elements, but to an extent

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Motorola Razr 2026 color options

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In addition, the three foldables are protected against solid particles larger than 1mm. This excludes dust particles and grains of sand, which are usually smaller. Of course, these are delicate pieces of technology that should be treated as such, even more so because the dust and water resistance is bound to decrease over time.

Just like the last-generation models, the ingress protection of the Razr 2026 line-up is decent, even if it doesn't quite match what you get with some of the best Android phones (with a traditional slab-style form factor) on the market.