Click for next article

Is the Motorola Razr 2026 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, but up to a limit. The three members of the Razr 2026 family (the Razr 2026, the Razr Plus 2026, and the Razr Ultra 2026) come backed by an IP48 certification. This allows them to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters (or around 5 feet) of fresh water for around 30 minutes.

Motorola Razr 2026 line-up: Sheltered from the elements, but to an extent

If you've been planning on getting a new foldable smartphone soon, you've got a few more stellar options to pick from, as Motorola has taken the wraps off its Razr 2026 series. The line-up primarily comprises three flip-style devices, with the Razr Fold (the brand's first book-style foldable introduced at CES 2026) now also being available for purchase.

But before forking out your hard-earned cash, you might be wondering if these swanky foldables are durable enough to survive in the real world.

You'll be glad to know that they indeed are, up to a certain limit. All three siblings in the Razr 2026 family are backed by an IP48 certification. This IP rating indicates they can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) of water for up to 30 minutes. However, this is only true for fresh water. This means that places having salt water (e.g., natural lakes) as well as chlorinated water (e.g., swimming pools) are a no-go.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

In addition, the three foldables are protected against solid particles larger than 1mm. This excludes dust particles and grains of sand, which are usually smaller. Of course, these are delicate pieces of technology that should be treated as such, even more so because the dust and water resistance is bound to decrease over time.

Just like the last-generation models, the ingress protection of the Razr 2026 line-up is decent, even if it doesn't quite match what you get with some of the best Android phones (with a traditional slab-style form factor) on the market.