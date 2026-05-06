Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 vs. Razr Ultra 2025: Spot the difference
Versus
By Roydon Cerejo published
The Razr Ultra 2026 costs $200 more than the 2025 model, but are the upgrades worth the premium?
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Motorola Razr Ultra 2026
A further refinement
The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 takes a near-perfect flip phone and improves upon it with a larger battery and newer camera tech. It even gets two stunning finishes. Sadly, that's about all you get though which is hard to justify the $200 price bump
Pros
- New 50MP LOFIC main sensor
- Larger 5,000mAh battery
- New finishes look great
- Excellent build and finish
Cons
- Only one variant
- Costs $200 more than the 2025 Ultra
- Nearly the same specs as predecessor
- Heavier and thicker than the competition
Motorola Razr Ultra 2025