6 reasons you should buy a 2026 Motorola Razr flip phone, and 4 reasons you should skip them
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By Derrek Lee published
There's still plenty of time to decide before Razr 2026 preorders begin.
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The Razr 2026 series is finally here, and while the phones look nearly identical to their predecessors, there are still some notable upgrades that you may care about. So, while we wait for preorders to begin on May 14, we're going through a few things you may want to consider if you're thinking of purchasing a Razr 2026 flip phone (we'll cover the Razr Fold in a separate article).
Keep in mind that this is based on the phones' specs and my brief hands-on time with the devices. For a full analysis and final recommendations, you'll have to wait for our reviews.
Motorola Razr 2026 series: Why you should one
Here are the top reasons why you might want to consider purchasing the Razr 2026 flip phones.Article continues below