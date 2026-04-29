Which Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 color should you buy?

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Unlike the four colorways of the Razr Ultra 2025, the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 comes in only two color variants this time around. There is no red option with the Razr Ultra 2026. Instead, you can choose between either the classic wooden finish or a deep blue Alcantara finish. Since both colors come with the same 16GB/512GB memory configurations, you don't have to take any other considerations in mind apart from your personal taste. So, if you're planning on purchasing the Razr Ultra 2026 despite the price hike, here are your color options.

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 teeters between two elements: wood and water

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Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 - PANTONE Orient Blue View at Motorola A charming shade of blue This year's Alcantara finish isn't a deep dark green. Instead, Motorola opted for an almost sapphire blue tone that is reminiscent of a deep ocean at night for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026. Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 - PANTONE Cocoa View at Motorola Wooden wonder The wooden finish has become a classic color option for the Razr Ultra model. The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 in PANTONE Cocoa has a light walnut wooden finish with neat parallel lines running vertically down the back of the phone.

You have two color options when buying the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026

The Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is an iterative upgrade over the Razr Ultra 2025. Perhaps that's why Motorola decided to slice the number of color variants in half compared to the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025's colors. The Razr Ultra 2026 only comes in two colorways: Orient Blue and Cocoa.

Orient Blue is an almost indigo or sapphire shade with an Alcantara finish. If you don't know, Alcantara is a synthetic polyester blend that's close to suede. It looks marvelous in this deep blue shade. Blue is definitely a safer option compared to the daring Cocoa variant of the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026.

If you want to go for the bolder look, get the wood-backed Cocoa variant instead. This wooden finish is really cool as you hardly come across phones with such natural elements incorporated in them, let alone foldables. The wooden Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 variant is very similar to the wooden option on the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025, but the shade is a touch darker, almost like a walnut hue.

Since there are no storage limitations on either colorway, you can follow your heart's desire when picking which color Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 to purchase.