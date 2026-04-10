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What you need to know

Motorola's Edge 70 series could expand, as the 70 Pro reportedly had its rendering leak with several colors and textures in tow.

The device is reportedly arriving in a light green hue with a "satin-luxe" texture, per an X tipster, as well as a maroon and deep blue colorway with a "fabric" feel.

The Edge 70 Ultra made it into reports late last year, as reports suggest it might feel closer to a flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

As the week winds down, rumors about Motorola's next slab phones want time in the spotlight, and they're doing so in a colorful way.

The rumors about the Motorola Edge 70 Pro stem from YTechB, claiming the device could debut in four colorways. First, the publication taps leaker Intakhab on X, who posted an alleged snapshot of the Edge 70 Pro in some nearly official-looking material. Supposedly, the phone is preparing a light green color option with a "satin-luxe" finish. What's more, the X post says the device might also see a deep blue hue with a "tailored-fabric" finish and a white "marble" finish.

Android Central's Take I love a good red color, and what's rumored for the Edge 70 Pro looks very nice (let's just hope it's real). Moto's also been going in on different colors and textures for its phones. If you saw what was recently rumored for the Razr 2026, you'll know what I'm talking about.

The publication jumped in, offering its own set of alleged Moto Edge 70 Pro renderings in three colorways. One render gives us an idea of what the deep blue (Pantone Titan) option looks like with the fabric finish. Rumors add that a Pantone Zifandel, which looks a bit like maroon, could debut with a smooth, clean finish. Lastly, the report claims a wood option could debut, which looks pretty dark, almost like walnut.

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The overall design of the phone looks similar to the 2025 models; however, the square camera array is moved over slightly from the top corner. The publication alleges a 6,500mAh battery could power the phone, once it debuts.

Taking the edge