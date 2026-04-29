Which Motorola Razr Plus 2026 color should you buy?

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Motorola had a very busy launch with the Razr 2026 series. The Razr Plus 2026 is the middle child of the lineup, offering a mid-range flagship experience from Motorola's clamshell foldables. What's really shocking is that Motorola drastically reduced the number of colors the Plus model of the Razr series comes in this time around. While the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 came in three colors, the Razr Plus 2026 is only available in the one shade. And it's completely different from the colors of the 2025 iteration too!

There's no choice when looking at the Motorola Razr Plus 2026's colors

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Motorola Razr Plus 2026 - PANTONE Mountain View View at Motorola One and only option It's not pink, blue, or some version of brown. The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 comes in a dark, rich green hue called PANTONE Mountain View. This deep forest shade has an olive undertone and a woven jacquard-inspired finish that adds grip.

There is only one Motorola Razr Plus 2026 color available for you to buy

The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 only comes in the one color variant, so if you're not a fan of it, you might as well get another Razr 2026 model. That, or you could purchase a case that gives your Razr Plus 2026 a total makeover.

Mountain View is an aptly named colorway of the Motorola Razr Plus 2026. The color carries the depth of wildlife, bursting with adventure and green serenity at the same time. This deep, dark tone of olive pairs wonderfully well with the woven jacquard-like texture that Motorola opted for with the Razr Plus 2026 model. There's a rich elegance to it.

Looks aside, the woven back is also really great for improving grip. It adds friction with class, reducing the likelihood of the Razr Plus 2026 slipping out of your hands. I still suggest investing in a robust screen protector, and possibly a phone case too. This isn't an insurance policy against drops, after all.