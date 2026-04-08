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What you need to know

Motorola's Razr Ultra 2026 is rumored to bring back a familiar wood finish this year; however, its coloring is slightly darker with a "Pantone Cocoa Wood" moniker.

The foldable is also rumored to feature a new blueish-purple hue, which could debut under the "Orient Blue Alcantara" name.

Rumors about what Motorola's next Razr line could offer keep surfacing, and this time's no different, as the leaks talk about additional finishes.

Earlier today (Apr 8), tipster OnLeaks, alongside Android Headlines, revealed what Motorola could be planning for the Razr Ultra 2026, and one finish is familiar. Immediately, what's proposed is that Motorola could return (again) to the wood-grain finish the company brought for the 2025 Razr Ultra. The alleged rendering shows off this wood finish, which appears slightly darker than what we saw last year.

Initially, it could be seen as just a rendering effect where the wood finish looks darker. But the leaker suggests Motorola could brand this as "Pantone Cocoa Wood." If so, that would justify why it looks a few shades darker than the old Ultra's wood-grain. We're still able to see the running wooden lines flowing vertically across its back panel, giving us vibes we're used to seeing.

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OnLeaks' discoveries continue, adding that Motorola could debut a new "Orient Blue Alcantara" colorway for the 2026 Ultra. The render shows grooves across the back panel, creating tiny diamond shapes across its entirety. This colorway feels closer to a blueish-purple hue. Once again, rumors claim Motorola could debut the Razr Ultra 2026 and the rest sometime in April.

Moto wood do it again, too