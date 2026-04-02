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What you need to know

Moto Razr 2026 rumors allege the textures of the base model, which may include "fabric," "carbon-fiber," and a mysterious third option.

Rumors contradict, as one side claims Hematite, Sparkling Green, and pink will be the choices, while another says Hematite, "Sporting Green," and Violet Ice.

The Razr Ultra 2026 broke onto the scene late in March, though its design might not change from what we saw in 2025.

Motorola Razr rumors continue this week, as another report claims to have unearthed what the base model's aesthetic could be.

The base Moto Razr for 2026 is the main subject this time, as YTechB claims that model will adopt three finishes this year (via 9to5Google). Supposedly, the phone is preparing a "fabric," carbon-fiber, and another texture that's still unknown. Each texture is reportedly assigned to a different color, such as the fabric material, which might join sides with a "Hematite" colorway.

The publication adds that the Razr 2026's carbon-fiber texture will likely be placed with the "Sparkling Green" option, leaving that mysterious third material to a classic pink. It's worth noting that Motorola is expected to tap Pantone for the Hematite and Sparkling Green colorways (to no one's surprise). The folks at 9to5 did some digging and found that this Hematite is close to a "warm gray."

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However, X tipster Evan Blass posted claims that mostly contradict these rumors. According to Blass, Motorola is supposedly planning Hematite, Bright White, Sporting Green, and Violet Ice. This replaces two-thirds of the rumor that suggested "Sparkling" green and a pink option.

We're into April now, and we're slowly approaching Motorola's usual time for launch: May. If that happens again remains to be seen, but there are some other Razr 2026 rumors to talk about in relation to this new rumor.

An assortment of Razrs

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

March held a rumor double feature for Moto's 2026 Razrs. Things got started with a reported TECC listing, which showed off the base model's design. The phone might not make any radical changes from what we saw last year. However, the bit of news the post clung to was its colorway: Pantone African Violet. The hue is pretty much purple, and it's a style Motorola hasn't used previously with older Razrs. Speculation about its chip got going, too, as the Razr could grab an SoC from MediaTek's Dimensity 8000 series.

This was based on rumors that the phone would reach 2.75GHz in clock speed and run off an eight-core processor. A couple of weeks later yielded reports about the Razr Ultra 2026 and its alleged renders. Much like the base model, it doesn't look like we should expect major Ultra changes—it looks the same as last year's. A leaker claims that the phone is slightly thicker. Something like this would point toward an internal upgrade (hopefully), like a battery update.

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Android Central's Take

Motorola rumors talking about fabric or carbon fiber sound normal to me. This company has recently been coming up with materials you wouldn't necessarily expect to see. Most phones just offer glass backs. So, they're smooth (slippery, too). But, you've got to remember Motorola brought back its wood finish for the Razr last year. I still think that the colors at least have to be appealing. Right now, this alleged Hematite doesn't scream that to me, but maybe I'm wrong.