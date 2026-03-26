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A major leak surfaced with some alleged imagery for Motorola's Razr Ultra 2026.

The images suggest the device might remain largely similar to what consumers received in 2025; however, there's speculation that internal upgrades are possible, since it slightly thicker.

The Razr Ultra 2025 offered a more premium setting for consumers, despite the fact that it looked pretty much the same as the Razr Plus 2025.

We're starting to approach that time of the year when Motorola's next foldables debut, and this rumor's getting candid about its looks.

Tipster OnLeaks came forward with XpertPick to highlight some alleged renderings for Motorola's Razr 70 Ultra, a.k.a the Razr Ultra 2026. The images give us a decent look at what the next foldable could offer in terms of its design. The cover display, which is said to measure 4 inches, still doesn't take down its bezels, as they produce a generous border around the screen. A horizontal dual camera array is purported, with an LED flash nestled beside it.

The 7-inch inner display looks largely the same as what we've seen previously. Judging by the allegations, the bezels for this inner display remain pronounced, meaning Motorola might not be interested in thinning it for 2026. OnLeaks' rumors showcase the phone in a brushed silver (kind of) colorway. The brushed markings are primarily visible on the rear panel.

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Android Central's Take I wonder what a design change for the Razr Ultra—or for the Razrs in general—would look like. It's a solid phone as it stands. One thing that I'd love to see is a slightly wider display, both for its internal and external screens. To me, it just feels like the bezels are quite large. I know that's probably hard to slim down, since we have the hinge mechanism and that might cause a little more work. But for its cover display, I'd love to see a sleek edgeless screen.

Perhaps we're not to expect a huge design change for the Razr Ultra 2026, as these images suggest a phone that looks identical to the Razr Ultra 2025. However, OnLeaks claims there might be changes elsewhere. Supposedly, the upcoming version is slightly thicker than its soon-to-be predecessor. The difference is 0.6mm when unfolded.

This claim has led the publication to speculate that Motorola could be working on a battery upgrade or maybe a camera enhancement. OnLeaks didn't share any specifics on its specifications, so we're left to our imagination for now.

Lookin' sharp